Why People Don't Use Baker's Ammonia Anymore And Why It Should Make A Comeback

Called by many names — including baker's salt, hartshorn salt, and ammonium carbonate — baker's ammonia has fallen out of favor since a version of modern day baking powder first came on the scene in the mid 19th century. While the leavening agent used to form the basis of many recipes, today baker's ammonia is mostly utilized in some German and Scandinavian baking recipes. One of these is German springerle biscuits. Often embossed with pictures of animals and Biblical scenes, the intricate-looking cookies are usually baked just before Christmas.

Interestingly, when it first surfaced in the 1830s, baker's ammonia was derived from hartshorn, a substance obtained by grinding nitrous products such as the horns of harts, or male deer. The same compound can also be found in hair and nails, but we doubt those were as commonly used to make ammonium carbonate. Luckily baker's ammonia can be produced with less dramatic methods, namely through chemical reactions involving ammonium chloride.

While baker's ammonia isn't used in modern cooking, the product possesses a number of unique characteristics that can make it preferable to baking powder in certain recipes. Keep reading to find out why this ingredient went out of style and why you might still want it in your kitchen.