The Best Tool For Grating Baking Spices

Why go to the trouble of grating your own baking spices when you can easily purchase ground varieties? One word — flavor. Exposure to light and air causes pre-ground spices to lose some of their potency, so by grinding them yourself, you'll ensure that spice is truly delivering the flavor it should in your dish. And all you need to turn your whole baking spices into aromatic ground spices at home is a simple and inexpensive kitchen tool: a Microplane grater.

In case you're not familiar, a Microplane is a tool with a narrow, relatively long grating surface and a handle, more similar in shape and size to an offset spatula than a typical box grater. Ever since the tool became available to consumers in the 1990s, it's been beloved, with professional chefs like Chris Santos saying they can't live without it, and home cooks taking to Reddit to proclaim how underrated the cooking tool is.

You use it like you would any grater, and since it yields a very fine consistency, it's ideal for grating spices. There's just one limitation: You'll want the item you're grating to be large enough to grasp and safely move over the Microplane's surface. While attempting to use a Microplane to grate tiny clove pieces is destined for failure (and potentially scraped fingertips), it's perfect for larger baking spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. As a bonus, you don't even have to grapple with peeling ginger, as the consistency yielded by the tool is so fine you won't notice the skin.