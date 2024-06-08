We Asked An Expert How To Make Oyster Stew Dairy-Free

Originating from 19th-century Irish immigrants, oyster stew is a creamy dish of oysters, vegetables like celery and potato, and a rich broth of heavy cream and milk. It's a hearty meal, but it's also heavy on the dairy. However, there's no reason someone who's dairy-free shouldn't be able to answer their oyster cravings through oyster stew. We talked to expert Neal Bodenheimer about making a dairy-free version of oyster stew; he was certain that a little bit of creativity could solve the problem. Neal is a bartender and founder of Cure, a critically acclaimed cocktail bar in New Orleans.

Cooking is arguably an art form, and this means there are no right answers. "You can always experiment in cooking. You should experiment," Bodenheimer told us. Oyster stew may traditionally be a dairy-based dish, but that doesn't mean it has to stay in this lane. Using different ingredients can create unexpected tones in dishes that please our taste buds. This means any dairy-free alternatives sourced from whatever is in the pantry and refrigerator are fair game. Bodenheimer mentions coconut cream as a potential base for an oyster stew, but soy and nut milk could be equally creamy and delicious.