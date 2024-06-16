Copycat Applebee's Wonton Tacos Recipe

If you're anything like recipe developer Patterson Watkins, then there's a good chance you've enjoyed Applebee's wonton tacos at some point in your life. After being discontinued from the Applebee's menu in 2020, these fan-favorite apps did find their way back onto some location's menus; for those who still can't nab the tacos near them, this copycat recipe will help fulfill your crispy wonton taco dreams.

"Applebee's was on to something with this appetizer," Watkins quips, though truly, these are some tasty little tacos with quite a bit of flavor complexity going on. "I like the combo of sweet and savory, sweet-chili chicken marinade and creamy-tangy-herby slaw find some nice balance in this recipe," Watkins explains, also highlighting an unexpected slaw ingredient — pickled ginger — which really takes the tanginess levels to new heights.

In case you, too, can't get enough of these fun little Asian-inspired tacos, then this copycat Applebee's chicken wonton tacos recipe is exactly what you're looking for. With a little ingenuity and some clever manipulation of wonton wrappers, you can make the appetizer right in your own kitchen, and perhaps you'd even be inclined to pair them with other popular Applebee's appetizers while you're at it.