Fish Sticks Make Seafood Taco Night A Breeze

Eating fish sticks is a popular dinner option for many American households, bringing convenience and a high dose of protein to busy weeknights. While great on their own, fish sticks can also make for a fast and easy ingredient for an impromptu seafood taco night or for when you just want a simpler approach to fish tacos.

As delicious and endlessly customizable as fish tacos are, even the fastest fish taco recipe typically requires spending a considerable amount of time and money when finding a fresh fillet of your favorite fish. As seafood can be quite pricey and may not be readily available everywhere, opting for fish sticks instead is a more affordable and accessible route for many.

Plus, the long shelf life of frozen fish sticks makes this a great swap for busy families who don't have the time for midweek grocery runs to get fresh ingredients. It also makes this swap even easier for those cooking for just one or two people, since you can make exactly the number of fish sticks needed for your seafood tacos and keep the rest frozen without preparing (and potentially wasting) a larger portion of fresh fish.