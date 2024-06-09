Whatever Happened To Food Network Star Eddie Jackson?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've watched Food Network in the last 10 years, you've probably seen former athlete Eddie Jackson talk about food, fitness, and everything from barbecue to baked goods. Houston-native Jackson started his career on the football field, playing in college for the University of Arkansas and professionally as a defensive back for the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Washington Redskins. However, he was always interested in the food and cooking space, starting a catering company and even appearing on "MasterChef" Season 4.

Additionally, Jackson was a food truck owner of the Caribbean Grill in Texas and grew up with a love of cooking. But it wasn't until appearing on Season 11's "Food Network Star" in 2015 and winning the entire competition over 11 other contestant hopefuls that his TV career really got started. Perhaps it was his final challenge of filming a pilot that really sold him as the on-air host he was always meant to be! But what is this charismatic, previous NFL player turned TV personality up to these days? Lots!