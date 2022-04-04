How Football Makes Great Chefs, According To NFL Veteran Tobias Dorzon - Exclusive

Tobias Dorzon added, "I feel like football really was the key thing to make me who I am as a chef." He says the determination and willpower he learned in the NFL gave him a "never want to quit" mentality. "Football players tend to be really competitive. It helps me be really competitive in the kitchen, [which helps with] these culinary battle shows, they're perfect for me, because I'm used to battling, I'm used to going out. I was able to transfer football, something that at one point in time, coming up, I was always the best at. When you get to the NFL, it's a million of the best. I felt, at that time, that I wasn't the greatest at what I did."

Dorzon also acknowledged that, while there's been a lot of chefs that have been on popular cooking shows before, for him, it reminded him almost of being in a playoff game. "I know what it is to be in a one-game elimination ... I feel if I never played football and I walked into a competition like that, not knowing what it feels like to get eliminated first round or something [would be tough], but I knew what was at stake. ... Some things, you can't teach in culinary battles. It's a one-round elimination. You come all the way out here with a chance to win $100,000 and the opportunity to say you're the best chef in America. ... That's a lot of pressure for a lot of people that sometimes is not normal to be able to handle."

Catch Dorzon take on a variety of fellow chefs on "Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions" Sundays on Food Network and keep an eye on his Instagram for even more updates from the celebrity chef.