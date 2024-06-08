Review: Walgreens' Peelable Banana Gummies Offer The Perfect Excuse To Play With Your Food

When Walgreens got clever with its signature brand Nice! by creating a peelable mango gummy, a fun interactive twist that invites sweet treat savorers to play with their food, the tangy fruit goodies became a TikTok sensation that sold like hotcakes. After hitting pay dirt with its fun snacks, it was only a matter of time before one of the largest drugstore chains in America followed up with another whimsical, sugar-filled wonder. This time it is in the form of Nice! Peelable Gummy Banana candy, continuing the trend of tropical tastes with a playful presentation and plenty of novelty.

The idea of peelable candy is nothing new; Twizzlers has done it for decades with its pull and peel style spaghetti-like licorice whips. But a house label candy creation emulating the function of actual fruit in a sugary treat is a prospect that requires investigation to prove plausibility. After all, innovation isn't an expected phenomenon in the world of generic snacks; those are usually copycats of items already proven to be big sellers. As soon as I heard these springy banana bonbons were making their way into the world, I knew I had to open a pack, pull back the skin, and see what they were all about.