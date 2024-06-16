Why It's A Mistake To Buy Pinkish Blueberries At The Grocery Store

Blueberries are a staple in many kitchens, as you can use the versatile fruit in everything from muffins to smoothies — and of course, you can enjoy them as they are. However, anyone who has ever bitten into a mushy, slightly sour blueberry knows that selecting the right ones is critical. Don't make the mistake of ignoring the blueberries' hue and just seeking out firm fruit. By paying attention to the color of the blueberries on offer, you should be able to pick some winners.

Be sure to steer clear of blueberries that have a pinkish tinge. The different color doesn't mean they're extra ripe and sweet (as you might assume) but rather that they've been picked a bit too early. For fruits that continue to ripen after they're picked, all you'd need to do is give them some more time. Because blueberries don't fall into that category, you'll end up with berries that turn mushy before they ever sweeten. This is definitely not ideal.

Instead, search for blueberries with a blue hue (okay, blueish — very few foods are naturally blue). Don't worry if they have almost a white or gray-tinged coating. This is known as "bloom," and it's not only completely normal, it's desirable, as it's a sign the berries have been protected from the sun and picked in ideal conditions.