Why It's A Mistake To Buy Pinkish Blueberries At The Grocery Store
Blueberries are a staple in many kitchens, as you can use the versatile fruit in everything from muffins to smoothies — and of course, you can enjoy them as they are. However, anyone who has ever bitten into a mushy, slightly sour blueberry knows that selecting the right ones is critical. Don't make the mistake of ignoring the blueberries' hue and just seeking out firm fruit. By paying attention to the color of the blueberries on offer, you should be able to pick some winners.
Be sure to steer clear of blueberries that have a pinkish tinge. The different color doesn't mean they're extra ripe and sweet (as you might assume) but rather that they've been picked a bit too early. For fruits that continue to ripen after they're picked, all you'd need to do is give them some more time. Because blueberries don't fall into that category, you'll end up with berries that turn mushy before they ever sweeten. This is definitely not ideal.
Instead, search for blueberries with a blue hue (okay, blueish — very few foods are naturally blue). Don't worry if they have almost a white or gray-tinged coating. This is known as "bloom," and it's not only completely normal, it's desirable, as it's a sign the berries have been protected from the sun and picked in ideal conditions.
Tricks for picking great blueberries
Now that you know to avoid pinkish blueberries and opt for ones that are a true blue shade instead, there are a few more tricks for making the best selection at the grocery store. Unlike color, size truly doesn't matter when it comes to getting perfectly ripe blueberries. The size typically signals when a blueberry was picked or what variety they are, but there's no size that's a guarantee of a sweet blueberry. Still, you want to keep an eye on the texture, especially if they're in a container that doesn't allow you to touch the berries to check for firmness. Blueberries with wrinkled skin are on their way to spoiling, so look for a smooth exterior if you want berries that won't turn to mush within moments of arriving in your kitchen.
Finally, make sure you're not undoing all your hard work by handling the blueberries incorrectly at home. Though you might wash your produce soon after purchasing to make things easier, you want to skip this when it comes to blueberries. Washing them far in advance of eating them can make them soft, not firm and delicious. Instead, wash them just before you're ready to eat or use them in a recipe.