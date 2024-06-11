Discontinued IHOP Pancakes We'll Probably Never Eat Again

Back in 1958, a tiny restaurant opened in a Los Angeles suburb and dubbed itself the "International House of Pancakes." It's a tall claim for a new diner, but one that's served it well in the decades since. Today, the International House of Pancakes — which officially rebranded itself as IHOP in 1973 — is truly a worldwide phenomenon, plating up delicious pancakes at over 1,600 restaurants in the United States, and hundreds more in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and beyond.

Unsurprisingly, IHOP has changed a lot over the years. Gone are the iconic blue A-frame roofs and the sole focus on pancakes. Since the 1980s, the chain has branched out into other breakfast dishes, as well as adding the likes of burgers, chicken, steaks, and more to its menu. But that's not to say that its pancake offerings have remained totally stagnant. During this time, IHOP has also experimented with a weird and wonderful variety of pancake flavors — some more successful than others. For every Cinn-A-Stack Pancake, there's a pancake whose time on the IHOP menu was, quite literally, short and sweet. Sometimes this is intentional, with IHOP purposely introducing limited time novelty flapjacks that were always destined for discontinuation. Other times, it's pure customer disinterest that puts certain flavors on the chopping block. Regardless of why they left, here are 10 discontinued IHOP pancakes that are most likely gone for good.