Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Jalapeño Chimichurri Recipe

Skip the steak and go meat-free with these juicy and tender grilled portobello mushrooms. Served with a bright and fresh jalapeño chimichurri sauce, these mushrooms make a meaty appetizer or light lunch that will delight vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Zesty and tangy, the jalapeño chimichurri is drizzled all over the mushrooms before serving, providing the perfect contrast to the earthy, umami taste of the grilled portobellos.

This delicious dish from recipe developer Annabelle Randles is best eaten hot or warm and can be enjoyed on its own, or with a side of rice, other grains, or a potato salad. To enhance the flavor of the portobello mushrooms, Randles bastes them in a marinade made with oil, soy sauce, and garlic. The mushrooms are then grilled in a skillet, with more marinade being added as they cook. You could also fire up the BBQ and cook the mushrooms over an open fire.