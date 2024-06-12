Hot Ones Joins New Amsterdam With A Vodka To Spice Up Your Cocktails

The alcohol business seems to be going out of its way to find new and interesting drinks to bring people to its products. With the official start of summer almost here, things are heating up with a new partnership between vodka brand New Amsterdam and the hit YouTube show "Hot Ones." For those unaware, "Hot Ones" features celebrities eating progressively spicy wings while answering questions about themselves and their career. Now there is even a "Hot Ones" branded line of hot sauce that consumers can buy to experience the same levels of pain and glory at home.

I bet you can see where I am going with this: New Amsterdam and "Hot Ones" have joined to release a hot pepper-flavored vodka called Heat Check. Obviously, I knew I had to give it a go. This is not the first time I've tried hot sauce-flavored drinks. Just this year, I sampled a Truly brand hot wing sauce hard seltzer. While this works as a fun gimmick, it is not a beverage I would keep on hand. I wanted to know whether this vodka offers more versatility. I did taste the vodka on its own, but it was practically begging to be made into cocktails. So I obliged, making a classic Bloody Mary, a lemonade cocktail, and a cucumber lime cocktail, all with recipes provided by the company. Now I'm ready to answer all your burning questions about Heat Check.