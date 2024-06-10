Taco Bell Cheesy Dipping Burritos: An Honest Review

In the world of fast food, things move pretty fast, and that includes advances in the innovation department. Snack wraps in particular are having a moment in 2024, with several fast food chains adding them to their menus. For a limited time, Taco Bell has decided to throw its own spin on this classic handheld snack by introducing Cheesy Dipping Burritos.

On June 7, food blogger Snackolator drew attention to the pint-size burritos after featuring them in an Instagram post, writing, "I would absolutely destroy these dipping burritos." Obviously we had to get our hot little hands on them to see for ourselves if they were really worth such enthusiasm. Has Taco Bell struck out or are these Cheesy Dipping Burritos a home run?

Read on to learn everything you need to know about this new cheese-tastic menu item, including where to find it and if it's even worth the search.