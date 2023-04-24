Taco Bell's New Cravings Box Finally Lets You Create The Exact Meal You Want

The Taco Bell Cravings Box is getting an upgrade that will give customers even more choices for creating a meal exactly how they want it. In April 2023, the popular fast food chain introduced a Deluxe Build Your Own Cravings Box, which ups the ante on an already popular menu item.

The new Build Your Own Cravings Box allows customers to choose one specialty menu item, two classic items, one side, and a drink for $8.99. This change adds one more classic item than the traditional Build Your Own Cravings Box, which allows customers to choose one specialty item, one classic item, one side, and a drink. Rather than axing the original Cravings Box, Taco Bell has decided to keep it on the menu, although its price increased slightly from $5 to $5.99. With both boxes on its menu, Taco Bell continues pushing the boundaries of traditional fast food offerings by providing fans with a level of meal customization that is hard to find at other places.