We Ranked Taylor Swift's Go-To NYC Restaurants And This One Is Best

If you want to eat like Taylor Swift at a football game, chicken tenders with ketchup and seemingly ranch is the way to do it, but what about when you're visiting New York City? From glamorous dinners with her gal pals to date night with her three-time Super Bowl champion beau Travis Kelce, the Grammy winner often makes headlines when she hits the town for a meal in the Big Apple. Of all the hot spots where she's dined, BondST was deemed the best in Mashed's rankings of Swift's go-to NYC eateries.

To be fair, there wasn't really a bad option in terms of food out of the 12 eateries our ranker considered. However, since most of us don't have the singer's star power or billionaire status, ease of getting a table, price, and overall atmosphere were factored in. BondST stands out in all three. The high-end Japanese restaurant has locations in NoHo and Hudson Yards (and more on the way in Miami and London). It can accommodate as many as 225 guests and offers online reservations for several time slots in addition to taking walk-ins. That makes it far more accessible to the average diner than, say, Zero Bond, the members-only joint that ranked last on the list.