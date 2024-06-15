We Ranked Taylor Swift's Go-To NYC Restaurants And This One Is Best
If you want to eat like Taylor Swift at a football game, chicken tenders with ketchup and seemingly ranch is the way to do it, but what about when you're visiting New York City? From glamorous dinners with her gal pals to date night with her three-time Super Bowl champion beau Travis Kelce, the Grammy winner often makes headlines when she hits the town for a meal in the Big Apple. Of all the hot spots where she's dined, BondST was deemed the best in Mashed's rankings of Swift's go-to NYC eateries.
To be fair, there wasn't really a bad option in terms of food out of the 12 eateries our ranker considered. However, since most of us don't have the singer's star power or billionaire status, ease of getting a table, price, and overall atmosphere were factored in. BondST stands out in all three. The high-end Japanese restaurant has locations in NoHo and Hudson Yards (and more on the way in Miami and London). It can accommodate as many as 225 guests and offers online reservations for several time slots in addition to taking walk-ins. That makes it far more accessible to the average diner than, say, Zero Bond, the members-only joint that ranked last on the list.
Welcome to BondST — it's been waiting for you
Once you've made your way inside one of BondST's restaurants, you'll be treated to a dining experience that Business Traveler says "delivers style with discreet knockout elegance for beautiful people out to see and be seen." The original NoHo location is set up in one of New York's iconic brownstone townhouses and features three levels of intimate, elegant dining. Meanwhile, the roomier Hudson Yards location, which opened in 2023, is every bit as stylish with the added bonus of a beautiful view of the Hudson River.
As for the actual meal, BondST's menu features fresh sushi and unique Asian fusion dishes served with stunning presentations and prices that, while not necessarily cheap, won't totally break the bank, either — especially considering the overall dining experience. Entrée prices range from $36 to $58 while an 8-piece omakase special goes for $64. BondST's menu really shines with the help of appetizers like the big eye tuna tart, which one Yelp user highlighted in a five-star review: "Paper thin rice cracker with tuna that just melted in your mouth over a layer of the most rich and decadent creamy ponzu and truffle oil." They ultimately said of their BondST experience, "The ambiance is really nice and elevated, the service was exceptional, and the food blew our minds with how delicious it was." No wonder Swift and her squad like to enjoy an evening here.