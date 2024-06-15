The Expert-Approved Condiment You Never Thought To Use As Pasta Sauce

The best culinary creations often come from the unexpected. Pasta is a well-loved classic, but the repetition of tomatoes and Parmesan can feel monotonous. There is one expert-approved ingredient, however, that you would probably never think to add to pasta unless you are familiar with Japanese cuisine: yuzu kosho. Typically, yuzu kosho makes a great addition to ramen, but expert Namiko Hirasawa Chen believes it is equally delicious in pasta. Chen is the creator behind the popular Japanese recipe blog Just One Cookbook, where she highlights many Japanese ingredients like yuzu kosho.

Yuzu kosho is a versatile condiment whose power lies in its rounded yet bold flavor profile. It's a fermented paste of chili peppers, salt, and the zest of yuzu — an incredibly tart citrus fruit often likened to a cross between a lemon and an orange. Many Japanese dishes, including grilled fish, soups, and even desserts, utilize yuzu as a source of flavor and aroma. Yuzu's rind, in particular, is famed for its floral and citrusy notes — perfect for dressing up a summer cocktail or brightening up a recipe that otherwise calls for citrus. Yuzu kosho relies on that rind to balance out the heat from the chili and the fermented tang of the paste. You don't need much of this coveted condiment to make an impact. A little yuzu kosho goes a long way in upgrading pasta.