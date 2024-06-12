Canned Beans Vs Dry Beans: What's The Difference & What Should You Buy?

If you've been curious about the differences between canned beans and dried beans, you've come to the right place. There are advantages and disadvantages of both types of beans, so we're not able to point to just one and tell you that it's the best choice. Instead, you'll have to balance the pros and cons for yourself when fresh or frozen beans aren't available. That's why we've compiled a list of the different attributes of canned and dried beans so you can hopefully make a better choice for your needs.

There are a lot of qualities to consider when you're making your choice. The cheapest option is also the most flavorful option. However, it's not the easiest and fastest to make. Some of the other points to consider include texture, the potential for making you gassy, added preservatives, possible contaminants, along with some other attributes. Finally, we've provided an overview of the pros and cons of each type to make it a little easier to see the whole picture when you decide which one you should buy.