3-Ingredient Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Skewers Recipe

One of our favorite things about shrimp is how quickly it cooks. In fact, even if you forget to take it out of the freezer the night before, you can thaw the frozen shrimp using the trick of putting it in a colander under cold running water. While shrimp lends itself to any number of preparations, few of them are quite as simple as these summery cilantro-lime skewers from developer Feta Topalu. "This recipe is incredibly easy to make, making it perfect for busy weeknights or casual gatherings," she tells us. "It's a quick and hassle-free dish that can be ready in under 30 minutes from start to finish." She also highlights the bright, citrusy lime flavor in the shrimp marinade, while the cilantro adds "a fresh, herbaceous note that complements the shrimp beautifully."

One caveat that Topalu has regarding this recipe is not to leave the shrimp in the lime juice too long. As she tells us, "A short marinating time can infuse the shrimp with flavor," but warns that if the shrimp is left in the marinade for longer than 20 minutes, it may either start to become mushy or will "cook" in the acid. While this is all very well if you're making shrimp ceviche, it's not optimal for grilled shrimp to be pre-pickled this way.