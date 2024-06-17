The Big Mistake People Make When Adding Yuzu Kosho To Pasta

Yuzo kosho comes in two different varieties, green and red. The first one is made with the zest from unripe (green) yuzu fruits and green chiles and is described as the spicier and tangier of the two condiments. Red yuzu kosho, which is made from ripe yellow yuzu and red peppers, is slightly more mellow. Either condiment can be combined with oil or butter and soy sauce to make a very simple, yet flavorful, pasta sauce — try using 3 tablespoons of fat and 2 tablespoons of soy sauce (or ponzu, for extra yuzu) for each pound of pasta, along with a few teaspoons of yuzu kosho. Start with ½ teaspoon at first, tasting before you stir in another ½ teaspoon as needed.

Yuzu kosho, either red or green, makes a great addition to spaghetti aglio e olio, which is sauced with a simple mixture of garlic and crushed red pepper sauteed in olive oil. The Japanese condiment also works well in a cream-based sauce such as one for pasta primavera or fettuccine Alfredo. Prepare any of these sauces as you ordinarily would, whether from scratch or, in the case of the last-named one, opening a jar. As the sauce is cooking, stir in some yuzu kosho until it tastes right to you. You may wind up using a tablespoon or more if you enjoy the flavor, but as Namiko Hirasawa Chen advises, it's best to work your way up gradually.