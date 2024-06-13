Shady Things About Denny's Menu

American dining institutions don't get much more red, white, and blue than Denny's. Once known as Danny's Donuts, the diner chain is a firm roadside fixture from coast to coast, with the majority of its restaurants open 24 hours a day to satisfy midnight munchies and road trip cravings alike.

While Denny's is primarily known for its all-day eggs, bacon, and Grand Slam breakfast combos, its menu caters to seemingly all of your stomach's cravings. If you drop by one of its diners today, you can take your pick from steak, chicken and gravy, burgers, and other typical all-American fare. To be fair, nobody visits Denny's expecting a Michelin-starred meal, but you do dine confident in the knowledge that, no matter what you order, you're getting hefty portions of carbs at a relatively low cost.

Yet, as is the case with so many other all chain restaurants, the Denny's menu isn't without its faults. Over the years, a number of controversies and employee secrets have emerged about the dishes on offer at Denny's. From shrinking portions to the origins of the meat on your plate, here are some of the things you may want to know before you next slide into a Denny's booth.