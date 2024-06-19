The Quick Technique That Cooks Hot Dogs Even Faster On The Grill

Sometimes, grilling can be a leisurely activity, a great time to kick back with a cold drink and prepare a steak or two. Other times, it can be a race against the clock to feed hungry family members or party guests clamoring for their barbecue favorites. While hot dogs are already one of the fastest items to cook, busy grill-masters will be happy to learn there's a way to get them ready even quicker.

The technique is as simple as making crosshatched cuts into the dogs. Make shallow, intersecting slices around the outside of the hot dog, creating a grid or pattern of Xs. This will expose more surface area to the heat and flames of the grill, allowing the inside to heat up even quicker while producing a crispy, lightly-charred exterior.

Hot dogs prepared this way should only need about 2 minutes total on high heat. That's less than half of the time typically required for hot dogs, which often take 5 to 7 minutes of grill time.