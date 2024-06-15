12 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Chicken Marinades

Despite its versatility and quick-cooking nature, chicken is the meat most people mess up. Dry, bland, and far too plain chicken is an all-too-common problem at every sort of dining table. However, the right marinade can elevate your chicken from flavorless, chewy mush into a saucy teriyaki bowl, juicy BBQ, or even a spicy jerk dish. The secret for a perfect chicken marinade is simple enough, in fact; an acid like lemon juice or a dry spice rub both go a long way to season and tenderize chicken.

Store-bought marinades cut down on the cooking time and elbow grease needed even further, which is why so many people buy bottled versions over making theirs homemade. What seems like the easy way out can negatively impact your health, however. Packaged marinades can contain more sodium, added sugars, saturated fats, and processed ingredients than you might think. Even 1 to 2 tablespoons of most marinades can pack a significant amount of eyebrow-raising elements.

We examined labels of popular store-bought marinade brands like Great Value and Lawry's to see which chicken marinades are the unhealthiest; check the end of this article for more info on our methodology. The result is this comprehensive list of marinades to avoid on your next grocery run — or at least purchase fairly infrequently.