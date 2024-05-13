12 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Marinades You Can Buy

Whether arranging a backyard barbecue or meal prepping for the week, marinades can drastically transform your dishes. You might know them as a popular way to flavor and tenderize meat, but they can also boost your veggies, fish, and salads. While you should carefully control the quantity and time it spends in contact with your food, the perfect marinade can take your cooking to the next level.

When you're ready to experiment, the grocery store selection will probably overwhelm you. Presented with so many colorful bottles, your first instinct is to grab the most prevalent or familiar brand –– but this choice could end up risking your health. Watching our wellness feels more challenging than ever with hidden ingredients and poor nutrition scores plaguing our everyday foods.

Coating your chicken in a tasty marinade might feel like a forgettable afterthought, but it could reap sneaky consequences. Many marinades in the grocery stores deliver outrageous sodium and sugar counts, not to mention artificial additives or preservatives. Even more duplicitous are the shockingly minuscule serving sizes. So, before you dive into the world of marinades, do right by your body. We're here to break down some of the worst marinades on the market for your health's sake.