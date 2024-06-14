Burger Buns Made With The Highest And Lowest Quality Ingredients

A burger without a bun is like a pencil with an eraser at both ends: What even is the point? Having a soft bread shell serves the dual purpose of giving your perfect burger contrasting texture to add complexity and providing an outer surface that lets you keep your hands clean while you scarf it down. But a trip down the bun section of the bread aisle is all it takes to realize how many burger buns there are in the grocery world vying to hold your restaurant-worthy burger creations — and not every option is made with the highest standards of excellence.

Which burger bun brands utilize the highest quality ingredients and which stick closer to the lower end of the scale? I scoped out the burger bun situation and checked the ingredient lists on a dozen different versions to find out which brands you can trust for an optimum dining experience and which prefer a less thoughtful formula for their creations. With such a limited recipe for making bread (hello flour, salt and yeast!), it might seem like there isn't much a bakery can do to compromise its mindful mix. While they're all thoroughly edible, some buns toss in additives that consumers should be aware of so they can steer clear.