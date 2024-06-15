Padma Lakshmi's Tragic Story

Born in 1970, Padma Lakshmi faced tragedy with the breakup of her parents when she was 2 years old. With divorce a taboo in her native India, Lakshmi's mother relocated to the United States. Lakshmi joined her two years later. But even though America is often seen as a melting pot of diversity, Lakshmi's reality wasn't one of unceasing tolerance. She's regularly witnessed firsthand the injustices of racism. In a 2019 opinion piece for The Washington Post, she wrote, "Regardless of what we do, regardless of how much we assimilate and contribute, we are never truly American enough because our names sound funny, our skin isn't white, or our grandmothers live in a different country."

The persistent racist gaze of Hollywood also contributed to her internal challenges. "I liked who I was," Lakshmi said in her 2016 memoir, "Love, Loss, and What We Ate," "but I also wished I could be a more salable color, a better commodity, a toothpaste-commercial-worthy girl. It took years for this internalized self-loathing to fade."

Eventually becoming a parent to a mixed-race daughter made her even more appreciative of her differences. "When I look at my daughter, with her green eyes and light skin but with my bone structure, I see the strange reflection of the 'me' I had long wanted to be," she wrote. "The funny thing is, when she looks back at me, she covets all the features I once wanted gone."