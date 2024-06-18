This Grilled Vegetable Is The Answer For The Absolute Best Vegan Hot Dog

There's a vegan answer to every meaty question. Meat eaters may try to convince vegans that nothing can come close to a beef burger or a piece of fried chicken, but vegans have the power of creativity on their side. Plus, vegan takes on traditionally meaty foods don't need to be exact replicas — plant-based copycats produced by companies like Impossible Foods already exist for this purpose. In fact, once you realize that a perfect meat replica is hard to accomplish, you may want to open up your mind to more possibilities. Such is the case with the carrot hot dog.

A carrot may not taste anything like a hot dog on its own, but with a little bit of seasoning and grilling, it fits right into a hot dog bun. When the time comes to transform them into hot dogs, carrots already have their shape going for them. They're similar to hot dogs in width and can be cut to the proper length.

Where carrots differ the most is in texture. Hot dogs have a snappy casing and a chewy center, while carrots are softer and more fleshy when grilled. Since there's no way to avoid this, transform your carrots by focusing on flavor instead. Carrots are naturally sweet and have a root-like taste, which means they need a deep, savory flavor to reasonably mimic a hot dog.