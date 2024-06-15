Experts Reveal All The Facts And Secrets About Moonshine

What is moonshine? You have probably heard of this elusive, high-proof liquor, and it might bring bootlegging or Prohibition to mind If you grew up in rural parts of America and had adventurous friends, maybe you've even tasted the alcohol before. The flavor is generally bitter and the alcohol taste is striking. There is no regulated definition of the liquor. Have you wondered what makes moonshine so strong, and whether it is harmful to your body?

To get a better grasp of what moonshine is, and when it is worth indulging in, we consulted a couple of experts: Leah van Deventer, a writer, editor and content manager in alcohol and liquor who is a frequent judge at bars and a member of many alcohol-related industry panels; and Aubrey Slater, the Chief Brand Development Officer and Head Mixologist at Saint Luna, a distillery that specializes in moonshine. Between van Deventer and Slater, we were able to paint a clear picture of the way moonshine was traditionally distilled, how it is made today, and the best ways to drink it.