Kim-Joy's Piping Bag Tip For Her Adorable 'Meowringues'

Fans who know everything there is to know about "The Great British Bake Off" will remember the always-colorful Kim-Joy, a contestant who went on to carve out a niche for herself in the baking world by penning several cookbooks containing recipes with whimsical touches and cartoon-worthy animals as well as a bakery-themed board game. She documents many of her creations on her TikTok account, kimjoyskitchen, offering her fans advice on making their own show-stopping treats — and, in a recent video, she shared a tip for piping "meowringue" cookies that just might help you in your own baking adventures.

She explains that she prefers using two separate piping bags with different-sized tips to get the look she wants in her baked goods. The larger tip is ideal for elements such as the bodies and heads of tiny confectionary creatures, while the smaller tip is perfect for piping ears and tails, where a bit more precision is required.

Kim-Joy uses the same color of meringue batter in both of her piping bags, creating a base that she can then embellish, but you could also use this trick to separate different colors if your creation will have various hues. If juggling multiple piping bags sounds too burdensome, you may also want to consider buying a coupler: a very inexpensive tool that attaches to your piping bags and allows you to easily swap out the tips on the same bag.