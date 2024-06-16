Best And Worst Things To Eat At A Renaissance Festival

Besides the trinket fairies and inticate period costumes roaming around, the food is arguably the best part of a Renaissance faire. Compared to every other type of festival (except maybe the best food festivals in America), the food at ren faires is superior. You can pretty much follow your nose to find food that's made right in front of you. Save up some dough for your trip — you'll no doubt want to try as much as you can on your next visit, and this food can cost a pretty penny.

Despite your desire to try everything, your belly can only handle so much. That's why we've scoured Renaissance festivals (and fair-goers' opinions) for some of the best and worst food options found there. Find out which festival staples to load up on and which famous fair foods you might want to avoid.

Before planning your next ren faire to a tee, you should know that not all of them are created equal. Though many vendors do travel, every faire is going to be a little different, and your local festival may not have certain options available. Take this list with a grain of salt, and keep your fingers crossed that you can find some of the goodies listed here.