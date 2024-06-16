Baskin-Robbins Vs Dairy Queen: Which Has Better Ice Cream?

Who has the best ice cream in your neighborhood? Maybe it's the local mom and pop stand that opens each summer, which makes that one unique flavor you crave. Maybe you're partial to your favorite pint from the grocery store. But when it comes to the best ice cream debate, longstanding chains like Dairy Queen and Baskin-Robbins are never too far from the conversation.

Both ice cream shops were founded in the same era roughly 80 years ago: Dairy Queen was founded in Illinois in 1940, with Baskin-Robbins following in California in 1945. Both chains know a thing or two about serving up deliciously cold and creamy frozen treats. Dairy Queen is known for its soft serve (which, somewhat notoriously at this point, is not technically ice cream) and Baskin-Robbins for its variety of hard-packed scoops.

DQ locations sometimes also serve food, which can tip the scales if you also need dinner before your dessert. For the times when you just need a really great ice cream cone, though, the debate gets much more heated. So, which chain really does have the better ice cream? We set out to answer this by looking at each brand's nutrition and ingredients, average availability nationwide, cost, customer sentiments, and other factors. Though some categories are a close call, we arrived at which ice cream brand trumps the other.