The Highest And Lowest Quality Frozen Lasagna Brands
Lasagna is the ultimate comfort food. It's hard to resist luscious layers of pasta interspersed with tangy tomato sauce, creamy béchamel sauce, cheese, and hearty meat and vegetables. There's no disputing that home-cooked always tastes better, but it's not always easy to whip up a batch of lasagna at home. There are so many ingredients to procure, so many steps involved, and so much time you need to devote to the process. That's where frozen lasagna steps in.
Frozen lasagna is the perfect go-to meal when you're craving something hearty and homey. There's no need to slave over the stove because all the hard work is done for you. All you need to do is take it out of the box, pop it in the microwave or oven and you're good to go. Not all frozen grocery store lasagnas are created equal though.
Some frozen lasagnas contain high-quality ingredients that meld together beautifully to create a dish that tastes almost as good as homemade. Others are filled with cheap fillers and can be just plain disappointing. To help you find the best products, we researched which brands make the highest and lowest quality frozen lasagnas. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.
High Quality: Rao's
With over a century of culinary excellence under its belt, it should come as no surprise that Rao's makes a mean frozen lasagna. The Italian food brand grew out of Rao's restaurant in New York City, which opened in 1896 and is still operating at the same location today. Both the restaurant and the food brand focus on flavorful, high-quality ingredients and tried-and-true cooking techniques that have been passed down for generations. The company is famous for its Rao's Homemade sauces, although the frozen Meat Lasagna also gets rave reviews from customers.
A quick look at the ingredient list for Rao's Meat Lasagna reveals mostly all-natural ingredients. Italian tomatoes are listed as the first ingredient, followed by vinegar, ricotta cheese, pasta, beef, and pork. The lasagna also contains mozzarella and Romano cheeses, which give the lasagna an extra hit of umami flavor. There are no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives. Customers say the portion size is great and the taste is restaurant-quality, if not better. As one reviewer said, "I have never been served lasagna this good even in a so-called Italian restaurant. The sauce isn't acidic and doesn't have spice overkill. The pasta is cooked to perfection. The ricotta mix is excellent too."
High Quality: Beecher's
Beecher's Handmade Cheese was born as an artisan cheese shop in Seattle in 2003. Since its inception, the focus has always been on high-quality products made with natural ingredients and no preservatives or harmful additives. The company has won awards for its artisan cheeses, as well as accolades for its ready-made frozen products. The Beecher's team stands by the quality of their products so strongly that they've adopted the motto, "World's best is what we do."
There are two Beecher's frozen lasagnas: the Cheese Curd Lasagna and the Cheese Curd Lasagna with Meat Sauce. Both contain a mix of Beecher's famous cheeses, including ricotta, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and cheese curds. Other natural ingredients include tomatoes, spinach, and kale. The meat version also contains beef, pork, and Italian sausage. According to customers, Beecher's frozen lasagna is rich, cheesy, and tastes homemade. One reviewer said, "It's super well seasoned. The ricotta is full of herbs that add a lot of flavor and the noodles get nice and crunchy on the sides in the oven. The marinara is also really tasty and of course because it's Beecher's, the cheese curds on top are the best part!"
High Quality: Kirkland
Costco has saved more than a few time-strapped families with its pre-made meals. The wholesale club has its own line of products under the Kirkland label, many of which are comforting, generously sized, and reasonably priced. One of the best pre-made meals you can buy at Costco is the Kirkland Lasagna. You can find it in the freezer section and opt for either Italian sausage and beef or just beef. Each pack contains two trays of lasagna, which makes it perfect for family meals or gatherings.
One of the reasons people love the Kirkland frozen lasagnas so much is they're made with top-notch ingredients. The ragù is made with USDA Choice grade beef chuck and vine-ripened tomatoes. Cheeses include whole-milk ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and Parmesan cheese. The lasagna gets extra kicks of flavor from caramelized onions, red wine, spinach, and garlic. The superior quality makes it the only go-to lasagna for many customers. As one Reddit user said, "I like the frozen lasagna better than any I have ever bought from any brand and IMHO, it is even better than most restaurant's lasagna. My wife doesn't even make lasagna from scratch anymore since we tried these."
Low Quality: Great Value
In 1993, Walmart introduced the Great Value line of products as an affordable alternative to big brand names. The private label collection includes a wide range of products including canned goods, cooking oil, dairy products, and frozen meals. There are several Great Value lasagnas on offer in single servings or trays that can feed multiple people. Flavors include the Italian-style Lasagna with Meat Sauce, Five Cheese Lasagna, and Meat Lover's Lasagna.
The Great Value lasagnas may be competitively priced, but this is a classic case where you get what you pay for. Take a look at the ingredient lists and you'll see that there's nothing really gourmet about the dishes. For example, instead of marinara sauce or fresh tomatoes, some of the products contain tomato purée, which is just a mix of tomato paste and water. There are some real meats and cheese, but also additives like xanthan gum and beef broth made with caramel color. Plus, some of the packages include disclosures that say the lasagnas contain bioengineered food products.
High Quality: Sprouts
If you're serious about shopping consciously, you're probably already aware of Sprouts Farmers Market. The seeds for the company were planted in 1943, when Henry Boney set up a fruit stand on a street corner in La Mesa, California. The Boney Family would go on to open a slew of grocery store chains, including Sprouts Farmers Market, which is all about fresh, natural, and organic foods. Sprouts is the grocery chain's private label and the line includes a wide variety of products ranging from vitamins to canned goods and frozen entrées.
There are three Sprouts brand lasagnas on offer: Lasagna with Meat Sauce, Spinach and Kale Lasagna, and Gluten-free Four Cheese Lasagna. All of them contain wholesome organic ingredients like whole peeled tomatoes, fresh lasagna noodles, and cheeses like ricotta, Romano, and mozzarella made with skim milk. There are no unnecessary additives or preservatives; just real ingredients that are organically grown and non-GMO. The lasagnas get plenty of four and five-star reviews, which is a pretty solid indication that customers are satisfied with the taste and quality.
High Quality: Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is a treasure trove of unique products you won't find anywhere else. The company works with reputable food manufacturers to create products just for the chain, then sells those products at very competitive prices. In many cases, lower prices mean lower quality, but not at Trader Joe's. The top-notch ingredients and taste-tested recipes are what keep customers coming back for more. There are several Trader Joe's frozen pastas to choose from, including a frozen lasagna that gets great reviews.
Trader Joe's Family Style Meat Lasagna is packed with flavorful ingredients that many cooks use in their own homemade versions. These include ground beef and pork, crushed and diced tomatoes, and cheese like ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano. Seasonings include granulated garlic and onion. The tray weighs about two pounds, so the portion size is definitely hefty. Customers have mostly good things to say about the lasagna, like one Reddit user who said, "Between this lasagna and the deep-fried pesto pizza I'm convinced TJ's knows witchcraft. How can it be so damned affordable and so, so delicious FROM FROZEN?! What?!"
High Quality: Amy's Kitchen
Amy's Kitchen is a family-run business that has been offering organic and vegetarian foods since the 1980s. The company started off selling pot pies and later added new items like burritos and mac and cheese. Today the line features everything from pizza dough to soups and frozen entrées. The company makes a few different lasagnas, all of which are vegetarian. You can opt for the Vegetable Lasagna, Spinach Lasagna, Garden Vegetable Lasagna, or the Vegan Gluten-free Vegetable Lasagna.
From the beginning, Amy's Kitchen has focused on fresh, organic ingredients that are good for the body and the planet. The company sources non-GMO ingredients from local farms whenever possible, but will bring top-quality ingredients in from abroad if they're exceptionally flavorful. The lasagnas are packed with nutritious veggies like zucchini, spinach, and carrots, as well as real cheeses like part-skim mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan. Even the pasta is made with premium ingredients like organic wheat flour. If you're looking for healthy, plant-based options, these frozen lasagnas are about as top-quality as you can get.
Low Quality: On-Cor
Quick, no-fuss meals are the mainstay of On-Cor, a ready-made food company that has been around since the 1940s. On-Cor states that its food is, "No frills, no fancy. Just tried-and-true entrées and center-of-the-plate solutions that give you one less thing to worry about on 'one of those nights.'" The Lasagna with Meat Sauce looks pretty decent at first glance, but take a peek at the ingredient list and you might think otherwise.
The first few ingredients in On-Cor's Lasagna with Meat Sauce look innocent enough: tomato purée, water, and beef. However, then it starts to get a bit gnarly. The cottage cheese contains tongue twisters like carrageenan, mono and diglycerides, sodium and monopotassium phosphate. Then there's the textured vegetable protein, which contains soy flour and caramel color. Is that necessary? And does it taste good? Customers don't seem to think so. Wichita by E.B. called it the most disgusting meal they ate in 2021, saying, "I felt bad for my fork for putting it through that misery." On-Cor's lasagna may be affordable, but the quality is dubious at best.
High Quality: Michael Angelo's
You've got to love a brand that's all about authenticity. Michael Angelo's is named after a real person who created the company to showcase his mother's Italian food. Her family recipes were passed down by her Sicilian grandmother and feature real ingredients that have been meticulously sourced to provide the best textures and flavors. These include cheeses created by expert cheesemakers and vine-ripened Roma tomatoes. It's no wonder then that so many customers praise the quality of Michael Angelo's products.
Michael Angelo's makes a Lasagna with Meat Sauce and a Vegetable Lasagna, both of which are available in single servings and family-size portions. The ingredients will be familiar to most with items like tomatoes, ricotta cheese, onions, garlic, and olive oil. The meat lasagna contains real beef and the vegetable lasagna has a blend of healthy veggies like carrots, broccoli, and spinach. There are no preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors added. The lasagnas are hits with customers. One Reddit user posted a thread that said, "Easily one [of the] best frozen lasagnas I've ever had. Only complaint is I wish they sold it in a larger single-serving size. It's that good."
High Quality: Stouffer's
When many people think of frozen lasagna, Stouffer's comes to mind. You may know the company as a mogul of the frozen foods scene, but the truth about Stouffer's is the company has a long history that dates back over 100 years. Mahala and Abraham Stouffer got their start selling crackers and buttermilk in the 1920s and went on to open a series of restaurants. Customer demand for take-home food inspired the Stouffers to create ready-made frozen meals. The company is now part of the Nestlé family and offers a vast variety of frozen meals including lasagnas.
You're pretty spoiled for choice when it comes to Stouffer's frozen lasagnas. You can go plant-based with the Veggie Lovers Lasagna or amp up the protein with the Meat Lovers Lasagna. You can also switch up the meat with the Chicken Lasagna. All the lasagnas contain freshly made pasta and real vegetables, meats, and cheeses. The lasagnas do not contain preservatives, although it should be noted that some do contain bioengineered food products. For the most part though, you're getting good quality ingredients that most people will recognize and would use at home.
High Quality: Giovanni Rana
Giovanni Rana is another company that was named after a real person. Its namesake was an Italian baker who transitioned into making pasta in the 1960s. Giovanni Rana's son expanded the business, selling his father's pasta across Europe and eventually in the United States. The company makes three types of lasagna: the Meat Lasagna, Five Cheese Lasagna, and Chicken Alfredo Lasagna. All are sold refrigerated, although they can also be frozen.
Sometimes you can tell how good a product is by what's not inside. None of Giovanni Rana's lasagnas contain GMO ingredients, preservatives, artificial flavors, or artificial colors. Instead, you get hearty meats, tomato sauce made with Italian tomatoes, and whole-milk mozzarella. There are also some veggies in there for good measure like carrots and onions. The family-size options weigh in at two pounds and the individual portions are ¾ of a pound, which is pretty substantial. Customers have great things to say about the lasagnas. One reviewer stated, "Absolutely delicious sauce, calorie count is acceptable, meat is tasty and plentiful, and it cooks just lovely."
Low Quality: Marie Callender's
You may recognize Marie Callender's frozen meals from the freezer section in your local grocery store, but did you know the company began with homemade pies? The Marie Callender's story began in the 1940s when Marie Callender started selling pies out of her home kitchen. The brand grew to include a chain of restaurants and eventually a frozen foods division. The pre-made meals range from rice and noodle bowls to pot pies, and pastas like lasagna. You can opt for the Italiano Meat Lasagna or the Meat Lasagna.
The issue with Marie Callender's lasagna is not necessarily the ingredients, as there are some real foods in there like Italian sausage, pork, and ricotta cheese. The main problem is customers find the dish as a whole lacking. Some find the sauce soupy and the flavor off. Others say the dish contains very little meat and cheese. One reviewer said, "I found it not very well prepared and mostly just noodles, sauce was just on top with hardly any cheese." Based on the sheer volume of one-star reviews, it's clear many people don't consider Marie Callender's lasagnas high-quality products.
High Quality: Chef Ramsay
If you've seen Gordon Ramsay on his hit television shows like "Hell's Kitchen" or "MasterChef US," then you know the celebrity chef has some pretty high standards. That's why many people were surprised when he came out with a line of frozen foods sold exclusively at Walmart. Many wondered how Gordon Ramsay's frozen dinners would compare to other similar products on the market. While not all the Chef Ramsay products get great reviews, we're happy to say the frozen lasagna scores big when it comes to quality.
Chef Ramsay's Lasagna with Meat Sauce differs from many other lasagnas on this list in that it consists of cheese-filled lasagna rollettes that are filled with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano cheeses. The rollettes are bathed in a bolognese sauce made with ground beef and ground pork and topped with mozzarella cheese. The sauce also has carrots, onions, and tomatoes. One reviewer described it as, "Delicious. The sauce is hearty and there is a generous amount of ricotta filling. Tastes fresh — not like most frozen entrées." Another said, "This is awesome lasagna. The ingredients are high quality and have good flavor."
Methodology
With so many frozen lasagnas on the market, we knew we had a monumental task ahead of us when it came to determining how they differ in terms of quality. We started by looking at ingredient lists to see which brands use real ingredients like quality meats, vegetables, and real cheeses. We also looked at how committed the companies are to sourcing top-notch produce like organic veggies and the most flavorful ingredients. In addition, we noted whether artificial flavors or colors are used and whether the lasagnas contain preservatives. Finally, we wanted to see how the products fare in home kitchens, so we scoured customer reviews to see what people think about the portion sizes, flavor, and whether the quality justifies the price.