Copycat Boiling Crab Recipe

The Boiling Crab, as its name implies, is a seafood chain that specializes in seafood boils. Developer Patterson Watkins describes it as "a choose your own adventure sorta seafood joint" since you pick a type of seafood, a sauce, a spice level, and some extras to go in the pot. This recipe reflects her choice of crab legs with potatoes, corn, and sausage links, but she had to get creative when coming up with a dupe for The Boiling Crab's Whole Sha-Bang sauce.

Whole Sha-Bang is a combination of The Boiling Crab's other three sauces, these being garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Rajun Cajun. The menu doesn't go into any more specifics than that, though, since as Watkins explains, "The Boiling Crab holds those Whole Sha-Bang recipe cards tight to the chest because the recipe is trademarked." She characterizes the sauce as "robustly seasoned and aromatic ... with balanced heat and a touch of sweet," so she went with butter flavored with lemon juice, lemon pepper, garlic, Cajun seasoning, hot sauce, Old Bay, and a little bit of honey. This last ingredient, she says, not only sweetens the sauce but helps it to stick to the boil ingredients.

Watkins is opting not to boil the different ingredients, but to steam them in a roasting pan. This way, the steam is confined to the oven and you won't have to worry about finding a pot large enough to hold all of the ingredients.