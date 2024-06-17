Here's How Long Popular McDonald's Items Really Last

Have you heard the one about the McDonald's hamburger that was unwrapped after 24 years and it still hadn't begun to rot? It's a joke with a pretty gross McDonald's punchline, considering the world's most popular fast food restaurant has somehow created Frankenfood items that retain their original traits no matter how old they get. Surely something on the menu must surrender to the pull of entropy at some point and either grow mold or shrivel up into oblivion ... right?

The only way to know for sure is to buy up a bunch of popular McDonald's items and watch them as they deteriorate — or don't deteriorate, as the case may be. We chose a broad variety of sandwiches, sides, and sweets from all sections of the menu and laid them on the table to see what actually happens to fast food when nobody is watching. Do your favorite McDonald's items remain intact forever, or is there a point at which they wither away? It was an unappetizing experiment to undertake, but once it started, the fast food fascination took over and we couldn't wait to see what happened next.