Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Tuna Steaks

Making tuna steaks requires a very specific cooking method, so it's common for people to make mistakes during the process. If you find yourself failing consistently or getting results that are less than ideal, chances are you're making a crucial error — or several.

Not only will we explain what you're possibly doing wrong with your tuna steaks, but we'll also go over some guidance on what you can do to get them just right. Your mistakes may start at the grocery store or during the prep process before you ever even get your fish to the pan or grill. Even seemingly small details in temperature, preparation, and what you put on your tuna steaks can matter.

Or, you might be missing a crucial step you should be taking after those tuna steaks have cooked. So, if you're ready to take your tuna steaks to the next level and get them just right, go point-by-point to see what you shouldn't be doing (and what you should).