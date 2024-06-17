Store-Bought Frozen Burger Patties That Use The Highest Quality Ingredients

Having frozen burger patties in your freezer is ideal for an easy weeknight meal. It's also a great option for a weekend away with friends or family. These days, whipping up a juicy homemade burger with a frozen store-bought patty is a guaranteed mid-week win. Brands have upped their game in terms of ingredients, texture, density, and taste. There's also more variety on the market.

Mashed is on the hunt for store-bought frozen burger patties that use the highest quality ingredients. We looked at meat, vegan, and vegetarian options and compared them based on their ingredients list and certifications — and some customer reviews (they've got to be delicious too). It's one thing to say organic, it's another to be organically certified. The same goes for grass-fed beef and 100% plant-based labels, don't be duped ... they need to be accredited. In no particular order, these are the 11 store-bought frozen burger patties Mashed recommends that use the highest quality ingredients. Grubs up! Here are the high-quality hamburgers that'll tantalize your tastebuds with every bite.