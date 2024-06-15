A Fan-Favorite Gushers Flavor Is Returning After A Decade-Long Hiatus

Once upon a time — that time being 1997 — a candy was born. That candy, or perhaps it was a fruit snack, was watermelon-flavored Fruit Gushers (now known simply as Gushers after the rebrand), and it lasted for some 16 years until suddenly the manufacturer pulled the plug. At some point, it introduced a variant version called spicy watermelon, but this, too, seems to have been gone by the late 20-teens since the last Amazon review dates from 2019. (The product only averaged 2.6 stars, so perhaps it wasn't much of a loss.) Now, however, over a decade after watermelon Gushers went away, they are slated to return to store shelves, thus removing them from the ranks of fruit snacks from the '90s that you thought you'd never have again.

This time around, though, watermelon Gushers aren't a solo act as they come in tandem with another flavor, this being sour apple. According to an email received by Mashed, you can buy this product pairing in boxes of either six or 20, with the former being priced at around $4.29 and the latter at $10.29. These figures are only the manufacturer's suggested retail prices,however, so individual stores or chains may mark them up or down as they see fit.