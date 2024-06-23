The Type Of Pot For Making Gumbo Matters. Here's The Best One

Gumbo, a soupy stew native to Louisiana, is a staple of both Cajun and Creole cooking. It has this in common with jambalaya, but what differentiates the two is the fact that gumbo is thickened with roux. This ingredient is one of the factors that influence what kind of pot you use and yes, it's important to choose the right pot if you can. For advice on selecting the best gumbo-cooking vessel, we went straight to a New Orleans restaurateur, Edgar "Dook" Chase IV. His Crescent City eatery, Dooky Chase, is a family-run establishment, and Chase is the third to take the reigns as executive chef. Having established the man's food world cred, let's move on to his pot pick: He suggests that gumbo is one of those foods that can be cooked in a Dutch oven.

Chase tells Mashed, "If you have a Dutch oven, certainly" it can (and should) be used for making gumbo. He also says that a cast iron Dutch oven will work, however, he does have one caveat, and this applies to the roux-making stage. As he cautions, cast iron holds heat and he explains that this means the roux will keep cooking even after you switch off the stove burner. For this reason, if you're making gumbo in a cast iron Dutch oven, he advises, "Pull it off that fire before it gets to the color that you want or it's going to keep continuing on."