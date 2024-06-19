Hot Dogs Vs Hot Links: Experts Explain The Difference

Glizzy, wiener, frank, Coney; no matter what you call it, a hot dog is what you're going to get — that is, unless you order a hot link. The two foods sound mighty similar, but are actually quite different. Besides being tube shaped meat products that can be made from beef and/or pork, the two sausage subcategories don't have too much in common. We, with the help of a couple experts, are here to play "spot the difference."

Mashed has spoken with two meat know-it-alls to separate the links from the dogs. Dennis Lee of The Takeout (the sister site of Mashed) and The Party Cut is a food writer who has been recognized on the cover of Bon Appétit for his weenie knowledge. In addition to picking the brain of a hot dog connoisseur, we've interviewed a professional butcher. Kyle Morse is the owner and operator of The Mayor, a small batch sausage company, and an expert in all things sausage.

Now, you've likely eaten a hot dog. You may have even cut into a hot link or two. Taste isn't all that separates these two meaty meals, though, so let's dig in to their delectable differences together.