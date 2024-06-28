Unlike Wine, Sake Generally Does Not Get Better With Age

Many wine connoisseurs and ordinary folks alike have a nice bottle of wine stashed away for a special occasion. It's common knowledge that aging wine can help improve many bottles, adding complexity and depth not found in newly-bottled varieties. But this truism doesn't hold up across the Pacific with Japan's rice-based wine, sake. In fact, it can even be the opposite.

Traditionally, most sake is designed to be enjoyed when it's still "young," or less than a year after it was bottled. Although most sake can be stored longer than this, those drinking it won't enjoy any extra benefits or flavor notes compared to someone who popped the bottle the day they bought it.

Still, one of the important things to know about drinking sake is that there are many varieties. In some cases, you should specifically not age sake. This is the case with unpasteurized or partially-pasteurized varieties of sake, often labeled as nama, namachozo, or namazume. Without full pasteurization, sake retains a brighter, fruitier taste but lacks the stability of typical versions and is more at risk of bacterial growth.