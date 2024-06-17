What We Know About Gordon Ramsay's Cycling Accident

On June 15, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he had been in a serious cycling accident in Connecticut earlier that week. The chef said, "Honestly, I'm lucky to be here," as he explained the incident in a short video. Although the details of the accident are unknown, Ramsay wrote on Instagram, "I did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries." According to the chef, he was treated at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut.

Thankfully, Ramsay said that he was doing okay but was shaken up after the "really bad accident." In the video he shared to X, Ramsay lifted the shirt of his chef's uniform to reveal a huge purple bruise that seemed to cover a large portion of his torso and abdomen. Ramsay then said, "I am a bit bruised up, looking like a purple potato." The chef explained that he was still in pain after the accident and that it had been a brutal week, but nonetheless, he was "sort of getting through it."