Pizza Hut Adds New Pizza Style And 8 Toppings To Its Menu

Pizza Hut has some big news for the world of pizza chains. The restaurant just revealed a new Chicago tavern-style pizza and added eight new toppings to its menu. According to information shared with Mashed, this is not only the first time a pizza chain has offered this uniquely Chicago style of pizza, but it's also the biggest change to the pizza brand's toppings menu in more than a decade.

Pizza Hut Detroit-Style pizza was already a thing, but now the chain is moving cities. The term "tavern-style" describes a regional type of pizza that's extremely thin-crusted and covered end to end in toppings, making it as crustless as you can get. This pizza's key feature is its small, square slices, which are convenient to share with large groups at bars. The word "tavern" may sound slightly antiquated, but this is because this style of pie originated in 1930s Chicago taverns. The crust is so thin, all the attention goes to the toppings, and the slices are the perfect snackable size.

Pizza Hut's Chicago Tavern-Style pizzas will be available in four varieties: Pesto Margherita, The Ultimate (with sausage, pepperoni, and veggies), Spicy Chicken Sausage, and Double Pepperoni. Alternatively, customers can create their own one-topping tavern-style pizza. A large pie will start at $12 across participating locations.