Pizza Hut Adds New Pizza Style And 8 Toppings To Its Menu
Pizza Hut has some big news for the world of pizza chains. The restaurant just revealed a new Chicago tavern-style pizza and added eight new toppings to its menu. According to information shared with Mashed, this is not only the first time a pizza chain has offered this uniquely Chicago style of pizza, but it's also the biggest change to the pizza brand's toppings menu in more than a decade.
Pizza Hut Detroit-Style pizza was already a thing, but now the chain is moving cities. The term "tavern-style" describes a regional type of pizza that's extremely thin-crusted and covered end to end in toppings, making it as crustless as you can get. This pizza's key feature is its small, square slices, which are convenient to share with large groups at bars. The word "tavern" may sound slightly antiquated, but this is because this style of pie originated in 1930s Chicago taverns. The crust is so thin, all the attention goes to the toppings, and the slices are the perfect snackable size.
Pizza Hut's Chicago Tavern-Style pizzas will be available in four varieties: Pesto Margherita, The Ultimate (with sausage, pepperoni, and veggies), Spicy Chicken Sausage, and Double Pepperoni. Alternatively, customers can create their own one-topping tavern-style pizza. A large pie will start at $12 across participating locations.
Pizza Hut's new toppings feature heavily on its tavern-style pizzas
Pizza Hut's new toppings include spicy marinara sauce, pesto sauce swirl, chicken sausage, fresh diced garlic, grape tomatoes, caramelized onions, fire-roasted peppers and crispy cupped pepperoni. Fans may have seen some of these toppings before, like the crispy cupped pepperoni, which were featured in 2023's Pizza Hut Hot Honey menu. According to the chain, its other new toppings — specifically the chicken sausage, pesto swirl, and spicy marinara — have never been seen before in quick-service pizza restaurants.
Additionally, many of these new toppings are heavily featured on the new Chicago Tavern-Style pizzas. The Spicy Chicken Sausage pie, for example, features the new spicy marinara, chicken sausage (of course), fire-roasted peppers, and caramelized onions all in one. The Pesto Margarita pizza has grape tomatoes, sweet marinara, and garlic and basil pesto. The Double Pepperoni has both crispy pepperoni cups and regular pepperoni, and The Ultimate features the new fire-roasted peppers and grape tomatoes, as well as sausage, pepperoni, and onions. All of the pizzas come topped with a parmesan-oregano seasoning and utilize Pizza Hut's Thin 'N Crispy crust to replicate tavern-style pies.