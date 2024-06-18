Costco Is Now Selling This Fast Food Chain's Famous Ketchup

Diligent Costco shoppers are always on the lookout for new products on the shelves. Much of this info-sharing happens through social media, where accounts share roundups of the latest finds. One of the latest roundups from @costcohotfinds on TikTok shared that one popular fast food chain's ketchup hit the shelves in bottles. This Texas burger joint is famous for its ketchup — and by now you've probably guessed it. Whataburger's iconic Fancy Ketchup and Spicy Ketchup are now available at Costco.

In a ranking of 11 ketchup brands, Whataburger surpasses brands like Heinz and Hunt's, coming out on top. It's thick, tomatoey, sweet, and even has iconic packaging. The single-serving tubs of the Fancy Ketchup debuted in 1985, allowing Whataburger diners to take their ketchup on the go. Fast forward to 2012, and Whataburger released its now-famous Spicy Ketchup. Originally available only for a limited time, Spicy Ketchup was so popular it joined the permanent menu in 2013. This was the same year Whataburger released bottles of their Fancy Ketchup, Spicy Ketchup, and Original Mustard in Texas supermarket H-E-B stores — a first for the company. Costco is yet another expansion of its already extensive grocery store presence. Before they hit the shelves of the wholesale retailer, 15 Whataburger products — including single bottles of the ketchup varieties — were distributed among 21 grocery stores in 2022, including Walmart and Albertsons.