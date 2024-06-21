Butter Brands That Are Made With The Lowest-Quality Ingredients

Country Crock has a long history of making butter-flavored spreads. The company, now owned by Upfield, has been offering margarine spreads since 1945, and was formerly known as Shedd's Spreads. Today, the company says it has been "slow-churning" spreads in Kansas for over 30 years. This may lead you to believe Country Crock is slowly churning cream in the fields of Kansas to make butter. However, there is no real butter or dairy product of any kind in Country Crock.

Country Crock Original Spread was stuffed full of preservatives and additives before the company reformulated its recipe in 2015 to what they called a "simpler" and "healthier" recipe. The new flavor didn't go over well with fans and still contained ten ingredients. One Walmart shopper said of the changes, "As with many items, at some point the manufacturer decided to change the formula; most likely to increase profits ... I used to think Country Crock was just as good as real butter spread on a piece of toast or a biscuit. Now it's just flavorless fat."

As for its healthier claims, Country Crock may have fewer additives than its old formula, but it still contains saturated fat and additives such as vitamin A palmitate. Beta carotene (for coloring) and natural flavoring also make an appearance, the latter of which is highly processed and may contain chemicals, and the former unlikely to be produced naturally. Only about 2% of beta carotenes used on the market are.