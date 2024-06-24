Glazed Peach Muffins Recipe

Fresh, juicy peaches are a fruit we most commonly associate with cooling summer drinks and fruit platters, but there's no reason why these sunny little treats can't be incorporated into something a little more cozy. Today, we're bringing you a super wholesome bake by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. These peach muffins are soft, fluffy, and packed with chunks of fresh peaches. What's more, there's a wonderfully sweet yet simple glaze drizzled all over the top of the muffins, making them that extra bit more mouth-watering.

Peach muffins can be enjoyed for any occasion, whether it's a spot of casual home baking, or you're preparing them for a get together with friends and family. They're incredibly easy to make, with minimal prep time and easy to source ingredients. Just whip up the batter, add the diced peaches, fill your muffin tin, and pop the muffins into the oven. Enjoy these summery treats for breakfast, as a snack, or even for dessert — the beauty of muffins truly lies in their versatility.