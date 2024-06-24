8 Best Smoked Sausage Recipes

One of the things we like best about smoked sausage — besides how it tastes, of course, since smoking makes almost everything taste better — is the fact that it's fully cooked. What this means, for the indecisive shopper, is that it will last a few days longer in the fridge than raw meat, thus giving you plenty of time to decide what to do with it. Still, even smoked sausage won't last forever, so we'll help speed the decision-making process along by suggesting some of our favorite ways to use it.

These smoked sausage recipes are a fairly diverse lot. Some are made on the stovetop, and others can be cooked in one of those handy-dandy kitchen appliances that might otherwise be gathering dust. While sausage itself is the star of several dishes, in others it plays more of a supporting role to meats such as chicken and shrimp. (No amphibians, though, despite the presence of Frogmore stew on the list.)