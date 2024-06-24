Copycat Cheesecake Factory Chicken Bellagio Recipe

There are pasta lovers and then there are people who eat it as often as possible, daydream about it at every other meal, and dream about it at night. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins fits into the latter camp, saying, "I eat pasta, like, all the time. I'm almost embarrassed to admit how many days out of the week I consume pasta — enough to make any Nonna proud." For an important birthday, she even made a pilgrimage to Bologna, voted food capital of the world by Condé Nast Traveller readers in 2022, and arguably the best place to eat pasta in Italy. She refers to her love of pasta as an obsession, and it pays off in her recreation of the Cheesecake Factory's chicken Bellagio.

"What caught my eye with this dish is that trio of main components: creamy-lemony-pesto pasta, crispy chicken cutlets, and thin, salty slices of prosciutto," she explains, calling it "a mouthwatering combination for any pasta fan." She got straight to work breaking down the components of this iconic dish. "I paid close attention to the menu description, sourced out some good recon on Reddit, and watched way too many reels of people eating it," she says. "I think I got it pinned; the flavors, the textures, and the look-and-feel." Any Cheesecake Factory fan is sure to agree and approve of this delightful copycat chicken Bellagio recipe.