Summery Strawberry White Wine Spritzer Recipe

On a hot summer afternoon, after being out in the sun all day walking the streets of Vienna, nothing hits the spot quite like a white wine spritzer — particularly when that spritzer comes loaded with the flavors of the season in the form of strawberries and mint.

Spritzers are a simple drink, traditionally no more than a mixture of white wine and sparkling water, which makes a perfect thirst-quencher and aperitif. They are cold, hydrating, and low in alcohol, meaning you can have a couple at happy hour on the patio without thinking twice about the fact that you haven't yet had dinner.

In this recipe, brought to us by developer A.J. Forget, we use ice cubes filled with strawberry and mint to add a bit of fruity flair to a fairly traditional spritzer recipe. For the base we stick to the Germanic origins of the spritzer and use a medium-sweet riesling. This slightly sweet wine stands up well when mixed with plain seltzer. The strawberry-mint ice cubes in this recipe not only ensure that your spritzer stays nice and chilled, but as they melt they also steadily infuse more and more fruity flavor into the drink. Be warned, it may be hard to stop at one, as the second round is even more delicious than the first.