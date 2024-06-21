Review: Pizza Hut's New Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza And Toppings Are A Welcome Addition

As someone raised in the Midwest and who was obsessed with the Book-It! Program as a kid, I was more than excited to learn that Pizza Hut just announced the addition of four new pizzas and eight new ingredients on its menu, rolling out now.

These pizzas are marketed as "Chicago Tavern-Style," which, in the world of regional pizza styles, means that they're made with thin, crispy cuts and cut into square slices. The tavern pizzas have a long history, originating in the 1930s South Side of Chicago, where bar owners would leave free pizzas out for customers to enjoy, hoping to entice them to stay for a round of beer (or two). The slices could be held in one hand, leaving the other free to hold a frosty mug of beer. The square-cut portions were also small and light enough to be considered a snack, unlike the hefty servings of deep dish Chicago pizza you might be more familiar with.

Along with the new toppings announced by the chain, this is one of the biggest changes to the Pizza Hut menu in over a decade, according to a press release issued by the chain. So when I had the opportunity to sample all of the new pizzas and those toppings at a special pop-up event in New York City, I jumped at the chance to revisit a taste of home.