Totino's Pizza Roll Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're planning to have Totino's pizza rolls on the snack table at your next get-together, it's natural to feel stuck when you visit the freezer aisle. There are 10 flavors to pick from, after all, ranging from traditional toppings like pepperoni to take-out foods you might not expect in a pizza roll, such as orange chicken. Totino's also sells three types of breakfast snack bites that share a similar format to pizza rolls. These products are not included in this review because they are not identified as being "pizza rolls."

The rolls come in four package sizes, starting with the smallest, which contains 15 pieces, or 2.5 servings for about $2.50. A bag of 50 provides eight servings for around $6 and a large bag with 100 has 16 servings for $11.50. Finally, you can get 21 servings in a jumbo bag of 130 rolls for around $13.50. The prices were the same for every variety and mostly consistent across the grocery stores I visited (Kroger, Meijer, and Walmart). Additionally, these prices are accurate as of publication and based on my location, but will vary by region and over time.

My main criteria while ranking Totino's products were taste, texture, and ingredients. If you'd like to know more about the taste-testing process, take a gander at the methodology section at the end of the article.