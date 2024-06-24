What You Didn't Know About Canned Tuna Labels

Have you ever noticed all the details on tuna cans that most people breeze past? At first glance, it might seem like just a simple can of tuna, but those labels actually tell you a lot about what you're about to eat and its impact on the environment. They give information not only about the tuna's taste and nutritional levels, but also about how the fish was caught, whether the practices used were sustainable, and even if there might be any health concerns related to the packaging.

The thing is, though, all the different information on the label can be hard to decipher. For example, a tuna can label will often include whether the tuna is packed in oil or water, the species of tuna, and specific fishing methods used to catch the tuna. But if you can't interpret the symbols and logos that companies use or don't know why the information matters, you might not realize how it affects you. By understanding these labels, you can make smarter choices for your health, the health of the marine ecosystem, and your wallet, too. To help you navigate this information, we dug into exactly what all those items on a tuna can label mean as well as what you're getting into when a label is missing certain markers.